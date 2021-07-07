By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to the milestone 168,000.

Only 50 cases were reported on Monday.

Lagos State topped the grim daily record for Tuesday with 66 cases, more than double the 31 reported on Monday.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported no COVID-19-related death on Tuesday.

Other states that logged new infections were Kwara with 12 cases and Rivers with four.

Kaduna and Oyo logged three cases each, while Ekiti, Plateau and the FCT, had one case each.

Till date, 168,000 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed and 164,405 discharged.

The death toll stands at 2,122 and active cases 1,473.