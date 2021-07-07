By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Critics of comedian Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, on trial for sexual assault of minor, have assailed a GoFundMe account created to raise funds for his legal fees.

” Baba Ijesha is mad”, is the reaction of one Twitter user.

“A man sexually assaults a child then asks the public to pay for his fee . What about the victim? GoFundMe created for an alleged rapist and child molester??”, the man said.

The fundraiser was titled, ‘Help Olanrewaju Omiyinka with Legal Costs’ and aims to raise €50,000.

However, at press time only €20 has been raised since the creation of the fundraiser on Tuesday.

“Hi, my name is Oladele Matti and I am fundraising for Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha Legal Costs. A gesture of support/Goodwill/Solidarity to assist with the legal costs of a complicated and lengthy process that will likely offer the best chance of successfully obtaining fairness and justice, Matti who created the fundraising account explained.

He said further, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, is a popular actor/comedian.

“He was charged to court on the 24th of June, 2021 after spending over two months in police custody without bail. An act, which breached his fundamental human rights.

“In view of the above, we, Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha’s friends, fans, and supporters have started this GoFundMe campaign to give a helping hand to raise funds to pay for his legal expenses. Thank you for your love and support!”

Fans who are not pleased with this development have continued to berate the move on behalf of the alleged child molestor.

“Owa ga bayi oooooo, Who are those donating? They think the public are fools like them, another angry fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ati Matti oo, ati Omiyinka oo, kaa da fun gbogbo won papo, was the reaction of another user.

Baba Ijesha is currently on bail after he pleaded not guilty to allegations slammed against him.

His case will continue 27 July.