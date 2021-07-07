By Nimot Sulaimon

Ogun State House of Assembly said it is finalizing plans to enact a bill towards establishing the State Youth Development Commission.

This is, in order to create a conducive environment for youth to be self-reliant and contribute to nation-building through training and value- reorientation.

Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, disclosed while playing host to the leadership of State Chapter of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) led by Olufemi Osinubi at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oluomo explained that the proposed bill was part of the commitment of the Ninth Assembly to creating more avenues for engaging the youth across the three senatorial districts in adding value to governance and the administration of the present government in the State, further engage them as active partners with rich potentials.

Stressing the need for more robust legal frameworks for proper engagement, empowerment, and development for the teeming youth in the State, the Speaker noted that such a bill would improve youth integration through necessary political and policy backing to aid their role in the process of governance.

He challenged members of the Youth Assembly to step up measures at enlightening other segments of the society on the roles, duties and responsibilities of legislators, tasked them to take part on issues affecting nation-building.

Earlier, in his presentation, Osinubi said the essence of their visit to the State Assembly was to familiarize themselves with the practices of lawmaking, to replicate same at their level, which would, in turn, build personalities, who are competent to occupy the various elective offices.

He stated that the team took a keen interest in understudying the activities and constitutional roles of the lawmakers while acknowledging their efforts in strengthening the democratic process through quality representation and promotion of good governance.