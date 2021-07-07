By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Osun State Police command has warned cultists planning to celebrate July 7, known as 7/7, in the state.

Yemisi Opalola, the command spokesperson in a statement warned against unlawful gathering or assembly that could jeopardise the peace of the state.

She noted that the command got a report that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2021, to celebrate cultism.

“The intelligence that availed the police command revealed that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2021, to celebrate cultism, the statement read.

“In view of this, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.

“Consequently, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agents and local security outfits, will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will jeopardise the peace of the state as the plan to mark 7/7 may lead to bloodletting and destruction of property.

“Therefore, the CP has given marching orders to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.”

The command also warned hoteliers, event centre owners, landlords among others not to allow their facilities be used for such gatherings.

The state commissioner of police urged that the people of the state go about their lawful daily activities as the command has taken steps to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order