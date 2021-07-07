By Abankula

Polish No.1 Hubert Hurkacz has knocked out veteran Roger Federer in three sets, one of them a bagel.

Hurkacz who beat World No. 2, Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round crushed Federer as well in the quarter-finals.

He won 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0.

He thus ended the Swiss legend’s hope of winning a record equalling nine single titles in Wimbledon.

Another legend Martina Navratilova holds the record.

Hurkacs next opponent will be either Italian Matteo Berrettini and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Meanwhile Hurkacz mauling of the great Roger Federer has left tennis fans wondering, if this may not his ‘au revoir’ match at the tournmanent.

At 39, Roger’s body appeared to be telling him enough is enough.