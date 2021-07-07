The National Orientation Agency (NOA) said the Federal Government will enrol 67,307 primary school pupils into the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme in Ebonyi.

The Director of NOA in the state, Dr Desmond Onwo, said this on Wednesday during his visit to the Traditional Rulers Council in Abakaliki.

Onwo said the programme would capture 561 public primary schools in the 13 local government areas of the state.

He urged the traditional rulers to key into the programme and support NOA’s campaign to ensure that the people participated actively.

“The programme is going to commence across communities in the state with an enumeration in order to identify the children.

“It is going to cover from primary one to three in public primary schools.

“This is not for all states in the country but Ebonyi is among the states selected for the programme.

“We want the traditional rulers to support us in creating awareness and ensure that the information got to the grassroots.

The federal government will be feeding the children with one delicious meal per day,” Onwo said.

He also spoke on the activities of NOA in the state, saying the agency had embarked on public sensitisation on the ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration.

The Chairman of the council, Chief Charles Mkpuma, lauded the federal government’s efforts to improve the living standard of Nigerians.

Mkpuma further commended NOA for ensuring that awareness about the programme got to all the nooks and crannies of the state.