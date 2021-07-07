By Taiwo Okanlawon

Grammy Award winner, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid has announced new North American tour dates.

According to the “Essence” crooner, the tour will kick off September 10 with a show at Orpheum Theatre in Boston.

The rest of the tour itinerary will take the Nigerian superstar through Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and more.

Check out the full list of the dates

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ_oCO-CSam/?utm_medium=copy_link

Wizkid released his latest solo album Made In Lagos last year.

In April, he and Tems released the video for their collaboration “Essence.”

The Nigerian Afrobeat artiste commemorated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Superstar with a new docuseries.

The docuseries offer a glimpse into Wizkid’s career through 10 video interviews.

The full series can be viewed on his YouTube channel, StarBoy TV, which boasts more than 1.8 million subscribers.