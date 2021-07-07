Yoruba Nation agitators protest in Ibadan over arrest of Igboho's men

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Yoruba Nation agitators have stormed streets in Ibadan, Oyo State, demanding the release of agitators arrested during raid on Sunday Igboho’s house and the Lagos rally.

The protesters were armed with placards as they sing and marched peacefully on streets in Ibadan.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Free Lady K. now,” “Who killed Awolowo? Fulani; Who killed Abiola? Fulani; who killed Bola Ige? Fulani; who killed Dele Giwa? Fulani,” “We want independent, not autonomy, our fatherland is our birthright,” “Igboho is a man of freedom,” among others.

The protesters were singing songs like “No retreat, no surrender!”, “Oodua Nation!”, “Sunday Igboho is not a criminal,” and so on.

They demanded that the Department of State Services (DSS) should release Igboho’s supporters arrested during invasion of his house last week and also those arrested by the police during the Yoruba Nation’s protest in Lagos.

The protesters said there was no going back on their demand for Yoruba Nation.

The protesters said they were peaceful in their demand for Yoruba Nation and that it was the Fulani that have been terrorising the Southwest and the nation.