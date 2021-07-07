By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Oniyide Azeez popularly known as Zinoleesky has bought a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22 million

The singer is signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Music label.

An excited Zinoleesky had earlier shared the good news on his Instastory with a photo showing the key of his new ride.

He went further to share the pictures of the ride on Tuesday evening, giving thanks to God for the new acquisition.

He wrote; “The door to my blessings cannot be locked! I am sure this cannot be luck! 🤞🏽🤞🏽 Price just went up 😂🤞🏽”

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, his boss, Naira Marley in a congratulatory message to Zinoleesky wrote; “Congrats Zinoleesky Opor yh yh ❤️� more keys broski� Dj play me zinoleesky mapariwo.”

A visit to the official page of Abuja Car, the dealer of the car showed a price tag of N22 million.

He is a fast-rising talent who got famous for his unique voice and freestyles on Instagram with his counterpart, Lil Frosh.

Zinoleesky is currently signed to Marlian Records belonging to Naira Marley after reportedly turning down an offer from AMW/DMW record label.