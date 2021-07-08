By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Multiple reports have it that the minister was summoned over a parallel state secretariat he opened in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Mohammed is expected to explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him for the action.

APC’s headquarters in Kwara State is located in the Tanke area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The minister’s faction unveiled its secretariat at GRA, Ilorin.

The APC national summoned Mohammed after the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Samari Abubakar, threatened to invoke party rules against him.

Abubakar told journalists in Abuja on Tuesday that the minister may be sanctioned in line with the party’s constitution.

The Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedeh is yet to confirm or make any public statement on the case.

Similarly, the minister has not said or made any announcement on the matter.