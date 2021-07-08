By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Controversial internet celebrity, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky has flaunted his new look in Instagram posts.

The Nigerian male Barbie as he calls himself recently underwent a butt-lift surgery to enhance his buttock.

He flaunted his new shape in the posts in which he appears in bikini.

Bobrisky previously shared a video of his new body showing off his curves and shaking his backside to show how big his butt had grown.

In another video, he appeared wearing a black gown dancing.

Bobrisky’s video and pictures have triggered various reactions on Instagram, with many fans disbelieving the crossdresser’s claim of undergoing butt surgery.

Some commenters even noted that he simply used photoshop to achieve the new look he flaunted online.

Here are some comments from critics:

shugarmummie said: “Bob is back with photoshop.”

ayomiide_x wrote: “Idris, me and you know say na Photoshop but awww.”

_flyboyjerry90 stated: “Nah yansh boborisky go do, Nah head Dey Big. Did I miss something.’’

ifeoluwakintan2099wrote; Lori iro….bob no do body..Baba Dey clout chase…

@glow___riyah wrote; I kuku talk say he no do surgery people no believe me

After his surgery, Bobrisky who is currently preparing for his birthday on August 31 has said he would gift a lucky fan a Mercedes Benz car and a N500,000 cash gift.