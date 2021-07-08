President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with His Royal Highness, Oba David Olajide Omisore, the Olu of Ayepe-Olode, in Osun State, as he clocks the princely age of 90.

Buhari joins the monarch, his family and subjects to give glory to God for the gift of longevity, noting that such milestone is attained only through the grace of the Almighty.

The president salutes the Oba for a lifetime of service to the community, society and nation, praying that God will give him the grace to serve further in good health and sound mind.

Buhari also rejoices with the Royal institution in Osun State, as well as, all those who join the monarch to celebrate the significant milestone.