By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari in another tough talk after the act vowed to visit reprisals on terrorists who on Wednesday attacked Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong LGA of Adamawa State.

The terrorists, members of Boko Haram/ISWAP, killed 18 people, including a vigilante leader and Village Head.

Reacting as it has been his practice, Buhari expressed sadness over the brutal killings.

“This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished,’’Buhari said.

The President directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively’’.

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.’’

The President directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has raised a high powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and government of Adamawa State.

Dabna where the killings occurred is close to the hometown of Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the Federation.