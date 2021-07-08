By Xinhua/NAN

China has issued a circular banning the building of new skyscrapers above 500 meters, amid efforts to tighten scrutiny over high-towers.

The circular comes in the wake of the opening of J Hotel Shanghai Towers, a luxury five-star hotel located at the top of the 128-storey Shanghai Tower.

It is China’s tallest tower and the world’s second-tallest tower at 632 metres, which is just 196 metres short of Burj Khalifa’s 828 metres.

Boasting 165 rooms, including 34 suites, each room at the J Hotel offers unique views of Shanghai’s new financial district, the Lujiazui area.

Now China has said all buildings above 250 meters are strictly restricted, and if they needed to build new ones, the construction plans should be reviewed over a slew of aspects.

These aspects should include fire safety and filed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said the circular issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.

For buildings above 100 meters, the construction plans would face strict scrutiny over their seismic performance.

The high-rises should match with the city’s size and firefighting capacity, it said.

Local governments have been improving the management of construction projects in terms of safety and quality.

However, there are loopholes that may lead to safety risks, the circular said.

The circular stressed strengthening the management of construction projects, adhering to the principle of quality first, and ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property.

According to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, China alone has five of the top 10 highest towers in the world.