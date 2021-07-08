By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Imo State House of Assembly suspended six members on Thursday as sporadic gunshots followed the suspension of the lawmakers at the Assembly Complex.

Speaker Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo) announced the suspension of the lawmakers noting that the decision was taken at the executive session after affected lawmakers conducted themselves in an unparliamentary manner.

“Some members have been conducting themselves in an unparliamentary manner thereby bringing the house to ridicule,” Emeziem said.

“We have thoroughly examined this issue at the executive session of the House and have resolved that peace and order must continue to reign.

“The executive session has therefore recommended the suspension of the members who have engaged in different misconduct.

“This action is in line with ensuring that the image of the house remains as it should be his while providing a functional environment and the synergy which we are required to provide to ensure all arms of government work together,” he said.

The suspended members are Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo); Philip Ejiiogu (PDP Owerri North); and Uche Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru).

Others are Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru West); Anyadike Nwosu (PDP Ezinihitte Mbaise) and Onyemaechi Njoku (APC Ihitte Uboma).

However, suspended lawmakers objected the move describing it as illegal and undemocratic.

Reportedly, the representative of Ihitte Uboma, Onyemaechi Njoku, tried to engage the Speaker in a fight to protest the suspension.

This resulted in sporadic gunshots by security agents while security details whisked the Speaker away.

The Chief Whip of the House, Arthur Eqwim (Ideato North) was also sacked and was replaced with Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre).

Emeziem also dissolved all the standing committees in the House.