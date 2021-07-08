A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Thursday ordered the remand of a farmer, Johnson Idoko, 29, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 20-year old woman.

The police charged Idoko with rape punishable under Section 284 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, however, did not take the plea of the defendant and adjourned the matter until July 27 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that the woman’s father, Micah Ogbaji of Opirikwu-Ito in Obi Local Government Area of Benue reported the matter at the Obarike-Ito Police Station on June 12.

rapr

He said Ogbaji told the police that his daughter was returning from Methodist High School, Adum West in Obi LGA on June 9, when the defendant attacked her.

Gbako said the complainant further stated that the farmer threatened his daughter with a cutlass and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested during police investigations.