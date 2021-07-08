A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has accused Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of engaging in anti-party activities.

The Legal Adviser of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Oladimeji Mustapha, alleged in Ilorin that the governor’s anti-party activities have thrown the APC in the state into a crisis.

Mustapha, who spoke with newsmen at the party’s factional secretariat on Reservation Road, said the APC may have no option than to invoke the provisions of Article 21 of its constitution on him.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s cup of injustice to party members and his anti-party activities are overflowing and have reached an anticlimax that has torn the party to rags,” he said.

He alleged that the governor’s anti-party activities included factionalisation of the party by floating a group called ” AA.”

Mustapha also accused the governor of preventing many residents of the state from participating in the registration and revalidation exercise.

“Governor AbdulRazaq’s actions, inactions and body language that are encapsulated in taciturnity are loaded with aggressive hostility and insults to party elders and his imaginary adversaries.

“You will recall that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq seized the occasion of a book launch to throw verbal missiles and scurrilous language against the person and the office of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

“He made a wild and slanderous allegation of mismanagement of campaign funds for 2019 elections that was fought and won, fair and square by our party.

“Here is a complainant who had publicly admitted that he contributed not a dime to the electioneering campaign funds nor ever assisted in the day-to-day running of the party in the state.

“We are put out of countenance by the governor’s display of incivility and the exposure of our party to public odium and disrepute by not exploring the party’s internal mechanism to address whatever issues are in contention.

“We would not hesitate to keep the public posted as we make progress on the disciplinary exercise,” he said.

Meanwhile, another APC factions loyal to Governor AbdulRazaq has accused Lai Mohammed of anti-party activities.

This has led the national secretariat of the party to summon Mohammed for some jaw jawing.