Lagos charges retirees to disregard rumours about danger involved in COVID-19 vaccine

The Lagos State Government has charged retirees to disregard the rumours and misinformation making the rounds about the danger involved in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lagos Head Of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola gave this charge on Thursday at an interactive session and sensitization programme for retirees of the Lagos State Public Service, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Muri-Okunola said the theme of this year’s interactive session “Living a Healthy Lifestyle in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic” was carefully selected to reflect on emerging realities in Nigeria and the World at large.

“You will agree with me that, since the outbreak of COVID 19, it has not been easy for us as a State, being the epicenter of the unprecedented public health challenge. It is indeed gratifying that vaccines are now available for our protection.

“Let me quickly add that the Federal and Lagos State Governments have done all due diligence to establish the efficacy and safety of the vaccines. I therefore urge everyone to disregard any rumour/misinformation making the rounds about the danger involved in the vaccine,” he said.

Muri-Okunola said he had been vaccinated and that till this moment, he is sound and healthy.

He implored them to also note that vaccination is not the end of the pandemic and that they were to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as hand hygiene, use of face mask and maintaining physical distancing to curtail the continued spread of the Virus.

The HOS assured that the government was not unaware of the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy and quality of life and how much more difficult it has made life for many.

“It is in view of this unfortunate development that Mr. Governor has remained committed to the welfare of staff as well as retirees alike,” he said, saying that the governor had approved the flag-off of Quarterly Training and Sensitization Programme for Retirees as well as Skill Acquisition Training in Fish and Snail Farming, Soap and Germicide Production which was held in December, 2020.

“At the end of these programmes, participants were given empowerment kits such as Fish tanks and fingerlings to ensure smooth take-off of their businesses. The second Edition of Skill Acquisition Training in Fish, Snail and Poultry Farming was also held in May, 2021, where participants were given start-up kits at the end of the Training,” he said.

Muri-Okunola said the objective of the present exercise was to enlighten Retirees about the management of their health, finances and general wellbeing in retirement, “while today’s training is designed to showcase Coconut Value Chain alongside other skill acquisition activities.”