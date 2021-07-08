By Abankula

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has bowed to criticism by dropping Ibrahim Magu from the list of commissioners promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General.

Twenty-four commissioners of Police made the list.

Spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani also said 35 DCPs, 52 ACPs, 50 CSPs were also promoted.

Magu was dropped and Ikechukwu explained why.

He said: “The Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police”.

The decisions, he said, were the high points of the Commission’s 12th Plenary Meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday presided over by Commission’s chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Magu was the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He served as acting chairman from 2015 to 2020, when he was suspended over allegations of fraud.

His administration at EFCC was probed by a committee headed by Justice Ayo Salami.

Though the committee submitted its report since last year November, it is now gathering dust in President Buhari’s office