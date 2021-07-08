The massive crowd surround the hearse that brought Joshua's body to the Synagogue

A massive crowd of mourners, from inside and outside Nigeria received the casket of Pastor TB Joshua, as it arrived for lying-in-state at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos.

the crowd at the Synagogue awaiting TB Joshua's casket

the crowd at the Synagogue as TB Joshua's casket is taken from the hearse

It was a colourful reception for the late Joshua as followers held flags of many nations.

Flag waving by International visitors at the Synagogue Church for lying in state service in honour of late TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla

Another TB Joshua follower in South African Zulu outfit

Flag waving for Joshua

Delegation from South Africa at TB Joshua's lying-in-state

Some other foreigners at the lying-in state for Joshua

Royalty was there too

Not to be left out a musical band entertains

TB Joshua's casket

Photos by Ayodele Efunla.