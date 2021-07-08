The massive crowd surround the hearse that brought Joshua’s body to the Synagogue
A massive crowd of mourners, from inside and outside Nigeria received the casket of Pastor TB Joshua, as it arrived for lying-in-state at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos.
the crowd at the Synagogue awaiting TB Joshua’s casket
the crowd at the Synagogue as TB Joshua’s casket is taken from the hearse
It was a colourful reception for the late Joshua as followers held flags of many nations.
Flag waving by International visitors at the Synagogue Church for lying in state service in honour of late TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Another TB Joshua follower in South African Zulu outfit
Flag waving for Joshua
Delegation from South Africa at TB Joshua’s lying-in-state
Some other foreigners at the lying-in state for Joshua
Royalty was there too for Joshua
Not to be left out a musical band entertains
TB Joshua’s casket
Photos by Ayodele Efunla.
