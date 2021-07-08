Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has advised the Federal Government on how to handle Oduduwa and Biafra agitations.

He also condemned the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and invasion of the home of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

According to him, the actions of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government towards Kanu and Igboho exhibited double standards.

In a statement he signed, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, urged the Buhari-led government to address the issues that brought Kanu and Igboho.

According to Moghalu: “The Government of President Muhammadu Buhari manifests in the evident double standards in the actions of that government in relation to national security and criminal justice.

“I call on @NigeriaGov to understand the full sensitivity and long term implications of his rearrest and impending trial and ensure that Kanu’s rights are fully respected in this process.

“I condemn the violent attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence by security (and possibly other) forces, the Government’s increasingly obvious tendency toward the totalitarian repression of dissenting voices in the Nigerian polity.

“Therefore, I urge President Buhari and his government to focus the same quantum of energy he has put into suppressing Kanu and Igboho into addressing the root causes.

”This is to enable an environment for the stability and unity of Nigeria, and the existential crisis of terrorism in the Northern states of Nigeria that has claimed the innocent lives of thousands of compatriots in that part of our country.”