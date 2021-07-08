By Taiwo Okanlawon

The lying-in-state service of late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), is currently holding at the premises of the church.

The remains which was dressed in white arrived at the church in a glass casket and was conveyed by a hearse that drove into SCOAN at about 11:00 am.

T.B Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, his daughters Serah, Promise, Heart, and his son-in-law, Bryan, were present at the lying-in-state service.

Hundreds of sympathisers from across the world also gathered outside and inside the church to pay their last respect to the televangelist.

The lying-in-state service is part of the week-long funeral in honour of the late clergyman who died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, a week to his 58th birthday.

Check photos from the event below;