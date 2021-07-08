Nigeria will not break-up or go into war - PFN

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Thursday said Nigeria will not break-up or go into another war, as it will overcome its numerous challenges.

National President, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, and other executives who addressed newsmen on the state of the nation at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, admitted that the nation presently is at a crossroad and going through difficult challenges.

“We are working together as PFN for positive solution to the problems of Nigeria by way of praying and fasting and encouraging our people.

“This challenging phase will come and pass and Nigeria will move on, Nigeria will not break or go to war, this season will pass and Nigeria will become a mighty nation,” Oke said.

According to Oke, “People should not be afraid but they should avoid whatever will put them into security risk. We appeal to the government that matters of security of lives and property is primary to development of every nation.

“Government should not favour any group of people but deal with all equally. Government must deal with insecurity for justice to be done. There is need for government to assure Nigerians that they are in charge and to demonstrate genuineness.”

Oke added that “When lives and property are not secured, there will not be meaningful progress, let the government be fair. Whichever group constitutes themselves into terrorism, bandits or kidnappers, the weight of the law should descend on such people.”

The PFN President lamented the rising prices of commodity in the country and urged the government to do something urgent to solve the problem.

“The prices of commodity, building materials and others have skyrocketed, the government and its economic team should look at this. We are close to the grassroots, the people are suffering, we want the government to rise up to the occasion. Government should shore up the value of the naira, let there be plenty for Nigeria, God is with you, it is well with Nigeria,” he stated.

On agitation for by secessionist groups, Oke said the only thing that would stop agitation is good governance.

“As long as people feel marginalised, there will be agitation, we appeal to government to let equity prevail. The moment there is equity, people will stop agitation, we are better together and stronger together. All Nigerians should have equal right and fair representation. If you silence Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, others will rise,” he said.

National Secretary, PFN, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu said the body is praying for the government and that it has plan to meet with the government in the nearest future to make its position known.