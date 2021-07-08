Nigerian Idol Season 6 winner to go home with N50m star prize - MultiChoice 

Fans of the singing competition TV show will get to witness who will emerge winner and walk away with a recording deal of a six track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over N50 million worth of prizes which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.
A breakdown of the other prizes reveal a BIGI branded refrigerator and one year supply of BIGI soft drinks from Rites Food Limited, an all-expense paid trip to Seychelles and a wide range of TECNO products, a weekend getaway package to Dubai for two from TravelBeta and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month DStv Premium subscription package.
As a platform that is a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music both on the local and global stage, the first runner-up in the competition will also walk away with a single produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top notch music video shoot.
The fate of the two finalists – Francis and Kingdom – depend on the results of the voting round which ends on Thursday, 8 July at 9pm. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps and via SMS on participating networks – Airtel, MTN, and 9mobile.
You can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/
Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.
