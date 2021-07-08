By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has debunked reports that he was paid a sum of N50 million to aid the arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

Mr. Adeola Oloko, the media aide of the Olubadan of Ibadan debunked the news after Wednesday’s protest by Ibadan Youths to vent their anger on the raid by security operatives on Igboho’s house.

The media aide said “The protesters were here and before they came we have been hearing through news on social media that Kabiesi received the sum of N50m from the Federal Government for the killing of Igboho, or for his arrest to become possible.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the public that Kabiesi did not collect a dime from anybody. Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba man, he lives in Ibadan, so he is a son of Kabiesi Olubadan, and we are duty-bound to protect him.

“So if he is operating within the limit of the law, we are supposed to protect him, so Kabiesi is using this opportunity to say that we did not collect any money from anybody irrespective of anybody at all.

“At 92 going to 93, what does he need much money for? Is it to rear up children, to send children to school, to build houses, to buy vehicles? So tell me what he has not been able to do in life.

“So, the story is not true, and I’m also using this medium to warn those on the social media to be very mindful of what they disseminate because those stories have a great effect on innocent people.

Sunday Igboho whose Soka residence in Ibadan was raided on Thursday managed to escape the raid by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The secessionist agitator is currently in hiding after the raid and was declared wanted by the DSS.