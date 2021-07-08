Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said he plans to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some of the projects executed by his administration.

Ortom said this when he interacted with newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi shortly after he returned from a trip to Akwa Ibom.

He said some of the projects executed by the administration had already been commissioned, saying, however, that a good number of them were waiting to be commissioned.

“I have performed very well since 2015 and that was why the Benue people renewed my mandate for the second time.

“I won the 2019 election because of my outstanding performance. If I had not performed my people would not have voted for me in 2019.

“I want the projects commissioned in other to silence some people who are deceiving themselves that I did not perform,” he said.

According to him, in politics, one should always expect to get attacks from opponents even when there is nothing negative to talk about.

“They will still castigate you in order to portray you in a bad light.

“I cannot be distracted by baseless attacks. I will remain focus and committed to the cause which I believed in,” he said.

Ortom said he was also working on plans to privatise all the state-owned industries because the government has no business running them.

The governor said the government has no business owning industries, emphasising that it was the function of the private sector to drive the economy and not the government.

“I will commercialise and privatise them against all odds. I started the process in 2018, but some people were against it, so I dropped the idea.

“But this time, I am not going to give in, no matter the opposition. I will not relent.

“I have reconstituted the committee that will assist in driving the process,” he said.