Former Governor of Osun State and Chairman, PDP South-West Zone Reconciliation Committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (right); presenting the committee report to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
PDP South-West Zone Reconciliation Committee, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, presented the committee’s report to Gov. Seyi Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.
From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former Governor of Osun State and Chairman PDP South-West Zone Reconciliation Committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and the committee Secretary, Mr Monsuru Kukoyi, during the presentation of the committee report to Governor Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former Governor of Osun State and Chairman PDP South-West Zone Reconciliation Committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Secretary, Mr. Monsuru Kukoyi; Chief Saka Balogun and former deputy governor of Ondo State, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru, during the presentation of the committee report to Governor Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (second left); former Governor of Osun State and Chairman PDP South-West Zone Reconciliation Committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (middle); Committee Secretary, Mr. Monsuru Kukoyi (left); Chief Saka Balogun (second right) and former deputy governor of Ondo State, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru, during the presentation of the committee report to Governor Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
