The remains of Late Prophet TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
By Taiwo Okanlawon
The body of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) has arrived the church for Lying-in-state service.
His casket arrived the church on Thursday after the first lap of the service was held at the Prayer Mountain in Agodo-Egbe.
The casket in a motorcade arrived the headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe where the final lap of the Lying-in-State service will hold till 5pm.
Check pictures below.
The remains of Late Prophet TB Joshua arrived in motorcade for lying in state service. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
the crowd at the Synagogue awaiting TB Joshua’s casket
the crowd at the Synagogue as TB Joshua’s casket is taken from the hearse
International visitors at the Synagogue Church for lying in state service in honor of late TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
International visitors at the Synagogue Church for lying in state service in honor of late TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?