The remains of Late Prophet TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The body of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) has arrived the church for Lying-in-state service.

His casket arrived the church on Thursday after the first lap of the service was held at the Prayer Mountain in Agodo-Egbe.

The casket in a motorcade  arrived the headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe where the final lap of the Lying-in-State service will hold till 5pm.

Check pictures below.

The remains of Late Prophet TB Joshua arrived in motorcade for lying in state service. Photo by Ayodele Efunla

the crowd at the Synagogue awaiting TB Joshua's casket

the crowd at the Synagogue as TB Joshua's casket is taken from the hearse

International visitors at the Synagogue Church for lying in state service in honor of late TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla

