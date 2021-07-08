By Martha Agas

Plateau state has recorded 953 cases of Cholera, 14 deaths, 910 discharged cases, while 29 patients are receiving treatment in various health facilities across the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar disclosed the figures at a press briefing at the end of the state executive meeting on Wednesday at Government House Jos.

He said the disease, which was previously recorded in Jos North Local Government, has spread to 13 local Government areas, requiring concerted efforts to address.

Lar said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was in the state to support handling the outbreaks.

“Jos North has the highest number of cholera with 484 cases while Jos South and Bassa Local Governments follow with 307 and 57 cases respectively,“ he said.

He said 100,154 doses of vaccine were administered in the state out of the 105,600 doses given by the federal government, explaining that 5,000 was returned because of their expiry date of June 28.

He explained that the state has no COVID-19 vaccine currently, explaining that a request would have to be made for allocation for those who are yet to receive their second jab.

“As regards COVID-19 cases, the state has so far tested 73,177 people with confirmed cases of 9,068, discharged 9,008 and recorded 57 deaths,“ he said.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, said the council has approved the procurement of hospital equipment.

They are the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines and 64 slides of Computed Tomography (CT) Scan machines.

Others include digital X-ray machines and 4D ultrasound machines, for use at the Plateau Specialist Hospital at N1.7billion.

He said the machines would facilitate access to quality and affordable health care service delivery to the residents of the state.

He said that the council also approved the re-award of the construction of the 13km Mangu Bye pass road of over N2.8 Billion.

Manjang said the council also approved the construction of road projects which were mostly revised estimate cost following an increase in the scope of work and variation of price for materials.

“There was also an approval for the full and final settlement of the buy-out of Jos Inland Dry Port Heipang from Duncan Maritime Ventures Nig. Ltd, by the state government at the cost of N2.2 billion,“ he said.

The commissioner said the council also approved the furnishing of the new high court complex at the cost of N695 Million and the Nigerian Union of Journalist Centre at over N34 Million including its landscaping

Other contracts approved include; over N65 Million award for renovation and remodelling of the state primary health care board and provision of office furniture; and the renovation of the governor and deputy governor lodges in Kaduna.

Also speaking the commissioner for finance, Dr Regina Soemalat, said that the projects would be funded through bank loans, explaining that the state has never defaulted in its loans.

NAN