Russia recorded 24,818 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 5,707,452 the federal response centre said on Thursday.

“Over the past day, 24,818 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,954 cases (11.9 per cent) without clinical symptoms,’’ the statement said.

The statement added that the rate of increase fell to 0.44 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 6,040 daily infections.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,581 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,937 cases.

The response centre reported a new record of 734 fatalities linked to the Coronavirus, raising the country’s death toll to 140,775.

In the same 24 hours, 21,336 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,143,225.