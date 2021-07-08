Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday inaugurated members of the new Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration ceremony at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said that the new governing council was in the recommendation of the LASU Vice-Chancellorship Special Visitation Panel constituted by the state government.

He said that the inauguration signalled a new chapter of progress and resolution of issues surrounding the appointment of a substantive 9th Vice Chancellor for the university.

“I urge you to kindly consider your appointment and this inauguration as a call to duty and service to your fatherland.

“The only way you can justify the confidence reposed in you by the State Government is by working tirelessly to ensure that the existing peace and industrial harmony in the university is sustained and even improved upon.

“As the supreme governing authority of the University, I charge you to give top priority to the implementation of quality policies and programmes that will accelerate the pace of development and growth of the university to make it rank among the best in the world.

“One of the key responsibilities of the Council which require your urgent attention is the activation of the process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the University.

“In performing this responsibility, I urge you to be guided by the lessons from past events and ensure strict adherence to relevant laws, guidelines and procedures,” the governor said.

According to him, the Visitation Panel worked independently for 37 days, including extending invitations to all necessary stakeholders and parties involved in the matter, so as to give room for a fair hearing, equity and transparency.

“One of the recommendations is for the dissolution of the previous Governing Council and the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council.

“Based on the conviction by the State Government that the Panel did a thorough job and the report was not based on biases or sentiments, the report of the panel was upheld and the existing Governing Council was then dissolved accordingly.

“In order not to create a vacuum, it, therefore, becomes imperative that a new Governing Council is put in place to oversee the affairs of the university, in accordance with the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69, Volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 as amended,” he said.

The governor assured that the other aspect of the Panel’s recommendations would be implemented, in line with the relevant provisions of the law and in the overall interest of the students and the public.

He said that before the appointment of the members of the Governing Council, special considerations were given to their pedigrees, competencies, work experience and the individual and collective contributions to the development of their states and the country at large.

Sanwo-Olu called on members of the new LASU Governing Council to use their wealth of experience to impact positively on the management, policy formulation and smooth running of the university.

Members of the LASU Governing Council include Sir David Sunmoni (Chairman), Mrs Tolagbe Taiwo, Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Hakeem Adetugbobo, Mr Anuoluwapo Eso, Mr Adebayo Akinsanya and Mrs Foluke AbdulRazaq.

Others are Prof. Shaffideen Amuwo, Mrs Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Mr Adekunle Soname, Mr Karl Toriola, Dr Ifeanyi Odii, Prof. Adedamola Oke (Acting VC LASU) and Mr Emmanuel Fanu (Acting Registrar LASU).

The Special Adviser to the Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said that virtually all the members of the former council were returned, except the former Pro-Chancellor and former chairman of the council.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the council, Sir David Sunmoni, thanked the state government for the opportunity to serve.

Sunmoni assured that the council members would do their best and work assiduously to ensure that Lagos State University moved to the next level.

“It is a call to serve, this is a call to duty, we accept the call.

“On behalf of my distinguished colleagues, I want to assure you that by the special grace of God, Lagos State University will be a university that all stakeholders and indeed, all of us will be very proud of.

“We will work diligently, fairly, but firm to ensure that we get the best for the Lagos State University,” he said.