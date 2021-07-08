By Abankula

Lauretta Onochie, President Buhari’s new media aide has appeared before the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, for screening.

She was nominated, along with others for appointment as National Commissioners of INEC.

Onochie’s nomination has drawn a gale of criticism because of her obvious political bias.

Opposition parties, civil society organisations and lawmakers, among others, have condemned her inclusion in the list of nominees.

After the screening by the committee, her nomination will still be subject to vote by the entire senate.

Meanwhile nine civil society organisations have filed a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging her nomination.

The nine plaintiffs are International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCDC), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), and Albino Foundation (AF).

Others are Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and YIAGA Africa Initiative.

The litigants said the Nigerian constitution “expressly prohibits the President from appointing a person involved in partisan politics as a National Commissioner or Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

More to follow