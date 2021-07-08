Three Lekki suspected handset thieves land in prison

By Paul Iyoghojie

Three suspected handset thieves terrorising and robbing residents of Lekki and road users of their handsets and other belongings have been arrested and charged before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects, according to the Police were arrested by the Police at Maroko Division, Lekki Lagos, following a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Moroko Division, by the complainant Ali Mohammed that three suspected thieves attacked him and stole his Samsung galaxy A32 phone at about 5. am.

The accused, Tunde Seriki, 19; Chinedu Charles, 19 and Taye Suvu, 19 were arraigned before the Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of stealing.

Police Counsel, Mike Unah told the Court that the accused persons attacked the complainant in the early hours of the day on 28 June, 2021 and dispossessed him of his phone valued N113, 000 and took to their heels.

Unah said that the screaming of the complainant attracted some Mobile Policemen guarding the area who chased after the suspects, caught them and recover the phone from them and handed the suspects over to the Police.

He said the offences, the accused Committed were punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Omoyele granted them bail in the some of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Omoyele adjourned the case till 12 July, 2021 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi correctional centre till they perfected the bail conditions.