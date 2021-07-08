Two security men sent to prison for stealing employer’s property

By Paul Iyoghojie

The police at Maroko Division, Lekki, Lagos have arrested two security men and arraigned them before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing their employer’s 126 pack of tiles valued N447,460.

They also stole property of Vava Construction Company being represented by the site engineers of the Company, Mr. Abideen Solanke .

Police alleged that the accused persons, Abbah Dogo, 60, and Abubakar Abacha, 65, connived with two others still at large to steal the property at midnight and sold them and escaped before they were tracked and arrested at a hideout in Lekki, Lagos.

The accused persons from Bornu State were charged before the Tinubu Magistrate’s court on a two count charge of stealing.

Police counsel, Mike Unah informed the Court that the accused persons committed the offence on 20 June, 2021 at plot 11, Black 12, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

Unah told the Court that the complainant employed the accused persons as security men to protect the company’s properties but that the accused persons betrayed the trust reposed in them by their employer and stole their employer’s properties and escaped before they were tracked and arrested.

He said the offence, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the command law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charged and the presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.O Omoyele granted them bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Omoyele adjourned the case till 9 July, 2021 for mention and ordered that the defendants to be kept at the Ikoyi correctional centre till they perfected the bail conditions.