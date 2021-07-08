By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 110 new COVID-19 cases, with no related death in the daily infection chart.

NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Thursday morning.

The public health agency noted that the country’s fatality toll stood at 2,122, while the new cases jerked up total infections to 168,110.

It added that the 110 cases were reported from six states and the FCT, with Lagos State recording 88, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 59,987, with 58,515 discharged and 456 deaths.

Furthermore, Rivers recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, noting that “this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 7,351 with 7,187 discharged and 101 deaths.”

Other states were Akwa Ibom; 4, Jigawa; 2, Ogun; 2, while the FCT and Kano State recorded one each.

The agency also discharged three people from isolation centres across the country after they have been successfully treated, bringing the total number of discharged cases in the country to 164,408.

Meanwhile, the public health agency noted that the country’s active COVID-19 cases were still over 1,500, with 1,016 in Lagos State alone.

The NCDC said that the country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Therefore, Nigerians are urged to take the COVID-19 vaccine as it was safe and effective.

It noted that “the fight against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation is an aggressive one that requires Nigerians to play their role. To return to life as we know it, we must increase vaccine acceptance.”

NAN