MultiChoice Nigeria says it will work with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to prove that the organisation is tax compliance.

FIRS had engaged some commercial banks as agents to freeze and recover N1.8 trillion from accounts of Messrs MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice Africa (MCA), owners of DSTV.

Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, FIRS Director, Communications and Liaison Department said the decision to appoint the banks as agents and to freeze the accounts followed the groups’ continued refusal to grant FIRS access to their servers for audit.

FIRS said it discovered that the companies persistently breached all agreements and undertakings with the Service.

But MultiChoice, in a statement, said it would work with FIRS to prove that the information in public domain about its tax culpability was not correct.

The organisation said it had read media reports and the statements made by the FIRS and that it has not received any notification from FIRS.

MultiChoice said it respects and is comfortable that it complied with the tax laws of Nigeria.

The body said it is currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believed that everything would soon be resolved.

The statement reads: “We have read the media reports and the statements made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“MultiChoice Nigeria has not received any notification from FIRS. MultiChoice Nigeria respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria.

“We have been and are currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believe that we will be able to resolve the matter amicably.”