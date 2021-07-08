The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday said it dropped the name of former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu from promotion list because it is still awaiting clearance from the Office of Attorney General.

The PSC had promoted 24 CPs, 35 DCPs, 52 ACPs, 50 CSPs and dropped Magu from promotion.

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC said the decisions were the high-points of the Commission’s 12th Plenary Meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police,” he said.

Magu, who was former EFCC chairman was suspended indefinitely by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged cases of fraud.

A panel was inaugurated to probe into allegations of mismanagement of funds and others levelled against him.

The report of the probe has not been made public till now, but rather, Abdulrasheed Bawa was named new EFCC chairman, leaving the faith of Magu in the balance.