A Benin-based dentist, Dr Elvis Osazuwa, has advised Nigerians to brush their teeth twice daily to avoid poor dental hygiene that can affect other aspects of their health.

Osazuwa, who is also a paediatrician gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Benin.

According to him, dental hygiene begins with regular brushing of teeth and sticking to daily routine of brushing and flossing.

“The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends brushing of teeth twice a day, that is, in the morning and in the evening, with soft-bristled brush.

“For optimum dental health, the association suggests brushing of teeth for minimum of two minutes each time, and ensuring that you brush every tooth.

“It is important to also clean between your teeth once a day. You can use dental floss or another inter-dental cleaner like floss picks or water flosser,” he said.

The dentist further stated that cleaning or flossing between teeth would help remove plaque and food particles that often got stuck under gum line and between teeth.

“If you skip this step too often, bacteria can settle in your teeth or gum line, thus increasing the risk of cavities and other dental conditions,’’ he said.

According to him, it is important that infants and young children practise good oral hygiene, starting from the earliest sign of tooth peeking above the gum line.

Osazuwa also advised parents to brush the children’s teeth as soon as they noticed teeth breaking through.

“According to ADA, you can use small amount of fluoride toothpaste, about the size of a grain of rice.

“Children of between the age of three and six can use pea-sized fluoride toothpaste on their toothbrush. Parents can help them brush their teeth twice a day (morning and night), for two minutes each time.

“Since kids are prone to swallowing toothpaste, supervise their brushing sessions until they can spit while brushing,’’ he said.