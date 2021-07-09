By Abankula

Two earthquakes rattled California on Thursday, the two coming in quick succession.

The first was a magnitude 6.2 quake.

It struck struck central California, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The centre said the quake had a depth of 10 kms (6.21miles).

Reports said the impact was caused significant damage near Sacramento.

There were reports of injuries and damage near the California state line.

911 lines are reportedly jammed with distress calls.

The second quake was a 4.8 magnitude. It came 30 seconds after the first and it was mostly felt southeast of Stockton.