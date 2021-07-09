90-year-old man Yarkadir busted for selling drugs to youths

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 90-year-old man, Yusuf Yarkadir for selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Full of regrets under interrogation, the nonagenarian confessed he has been selling cannabis sativa to the youths in his community for eight years due to their demand for the illegal substance.

A statement issued by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman on Friday said though he failed to disclose his source of supply, he however vowed his arrest on Wednesday 7th July, 2021 would now make him to back out of the business having tried in the past to stop the illicit trade without success.

In the same vein, narcotic officers in the Ondo state command of the Agency have arrested two teenage siblings along with other suspects for dealing in assorted illicit drugs in the state capital.

The teenagers; Onyema Sunday, 16, and his sister, Onyema Amaka, 15, were arrested in Car street area of Akure with 1.894kilograms of Tramadol on Monday 5th July while 23-year-old Kazeem Oluyede was nabbed in Eru Oba area of the capital city with 300grams of cannabis and 3grams of methamphetamine, just as a lady Maryam Musa, 35, was arrested in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore local council area of the state with 5.5kilograms of cannabis, all same day.

Also in Ondo state, following credible intelligence and surveillance, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 7th July stormed the Ogbese market, in Akure North LGA, where Messrs Jalamia Ochonogor and Austin Uzoka were arrested with 63kilograms of cannabis.

Elsewhere in Bauchi state, at least seven persons have been arrested and 28.091kilograms of assorted drugs such as Diazepam, Exol-5, Rophynol, Tramadol, Codeine, and cannabis recovered from them.

Those arrested in two separate raids by operatives of the Bauchi state command of the Agency Include: Sunday Obi, Abba Abdullahi, Samuel John, Chijioke Agu, Sani Musa, Alhaji Alhaji Baffa, and Abubakar Saidu.