By Taiwo Okanlawon

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) has been buried at the church’s premises after a farewell service.

The televangelist was laid to rest at exactly 2:52pm at the church premises in the presence of his family and selected guests.

Mediamen and others were however barred from gaining entrance to the location of the burial.

Other guests were also told to watch from the television screens inside the church.

Earlier during the funeral service, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu described the late Joshua as a world citizen.

According to the Governor, the late televangelist was from Ondo state and a Nigerian but his work made him a world citizen that cannot be claimed by anyone.

Akeredolu made this known while speaking on the life of the late Joshua at the lying-in-state currently ongoing in the church premises.

The governor said he was contacted by the monarch of Arigidi Akoko, the hometown of TB Joshua, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, to convince the family and the church to bring the remains to the hometown as the final resting place.

“When the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko called me, he was crying on phone, he begged me to talk to the family,” he said.

“I told him there was nothing I could do because the man of God has a family and his final resting place can only be decided by them.

“Yes, he was from us, from Ondo State, he was a Nigerian but he remained a world citizen,” he said.

“He was not born with a silver spoon but from what I heard, he was a special child because he performed miracles even from primary school.

“He was born with a special gift, and his love was not only for the less privileged.

“Even those of us who are privileged benefitted from his love,” Akeredolu said

The governor also described the late prophet as a rare gem, adding that the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador of the Sunshine State whose Ministry was noted for charity.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, was represented by Olanrewaju Elegushi, Lagos Commissioner for Home Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu told the congregation that the late prophet fulfilled his destiny on earth by living for others.

He encouraged christians to long for the spirit of dedication shown by SCOAN founder.

“His life should encourage us to renew our hope in Christ.

“Unity, peace, progress and love should be our watchword as christians,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged Christians to emulate the late prophet’s life and live in peace with everyone without discriminating.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, deputy governor of Ondo State, also attended the event.

The first Bible reading, taken from First Corinthians 15: 51 – 57, was read by Akeredolu of Ondo, after which Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe of the Wisdom of Chapel Ministry explained the passage.

The cleric urged Christians to emulate the examplary life of love lived by the late founder of SCOAN.

Ogedengbe said: “The character of a true believer is to find refuge in our Lord Jesus.

“That is why children of God are not afraid in reaching the final destination – death.

”Heaven is our home, our dwelling place.”

According to him, Joshua had always mentioned that those from above longed to be there.

Minister Ayoub Kara from Israel took the second Bible reading from Revelation 21: 1- 7, while Pastor Robert Acosta from Argentina peached a sermon from it.

Acosta said that christians should follow Christ “because outside Jesus there is no reality”.

He said that Joshua did so many miracles and showed much love to many people.