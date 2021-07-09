By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Multiple award-wining musician Damini Ogulu has said he never believed he would clock 30 at some point in his life.

The Grammy award winner said this in an Instagram post where he appreciated his friends and fans for celebrating him on his 30th birthday.

Burna Boy noted that reaching 30 was a big deal for him as he said “thank you to all those who celebrated him.”

“I really wanna thank everyone involved in making my birthday special. This birthday really meant a lot to me. I remember a time I wasn’t sure I’d even see age 30. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate everyone who went out of their way to make my day,” he wrote.

“Thank you to every club we went to. Thank you to everyone in Miami who held us down. Thank you to everyone back home and all around the world who celebrated me even in my absence. May you all be celebrated the same way. Love you all,” he added.

During Burna Boy’s birthday celebration, football star Paul Pogba paid a surprise visit to the afro-pop star, in Miami.

The French star posted a picture of him and the Grammy award-winning musician on Instagram as he wished the artist a happy birthday.

Pogba gave Burna Boy a signed number 6 shirt of his France jersey also.