COVID-19 cases rising again in Nigeria, with 146 new cases

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases are rising in Nigeria again, with 146 fresh cases confirmed on Thursday by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The figures represent a rise from the 110 cases logged in on Wednesday and the 91 cases posted on Tuesday.

Lagos rakes in 74 percent of the fresh cases on Thursday, reporting 110 new cases of the deadly virus.

Lagos’ figures represent a rise from the 88 cases it reported on Wednesday.

With the new cases logged in on Thursday, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stands at 168,256 , with 164,415 survivors discharged and 2,122 deaths reported.

See figures below

Lagos-110

Enugu-18

Oyo-7

Rivers-5

Gombe-3

FCT-2

Kaduna-1

168,256 confirmed

164,415 discharged

2,122 deaths