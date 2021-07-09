A 25 year-old final year student, Giwa Nurudeen, of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was sentenced to three years imprisonment today, after being found guilty of internet scam.

He was arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a three-count charge of internet fraud.

The sentence was passed by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Giwa, from Ibadan, said he acted as a ‘picker’ for other internet fraudsters now at large.

He ran into problem on 4 May when operatives of the EFCC received credible intelligence about the activities of some suspected internet fraudsters operating around Tanke Area of Ilorin.

A raid of the area by EFCC operatives led to his arrest.

Part of the charge arose from the discovery of N30, 317, 697 in his account at United Bank for Africa Plc.

EFCC said the money was a proceed from cyber crime.

Giwa pleaded guilty to the charge.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola, led Idam Chukwuemeka, an operative of the EFCC to review the facts of the case.

In his evidence, Idam narrated how Giwa was arrested based on intelligence report.

He told the court how investigation unearthed N35million suspected to be proceed of crime in one of his accounts

In his statement, Giwa confessed to have acted as picker for other internet fraudsters who are still at large.

His confessional statements, iPhone 12 and a draft of N200,0000 were tendered and admitted in evidence.

Justice Oyinloye delivered his verdict: “I have carefully considered the evidence of the prosecution, the plea of the defendant and the exhibits tendered.

“This court holds the view that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt in line with the provisions of Section 130 of the Evidence Act. I hereby convict you on count 1, 2 and 3.”

Consequently, Giwa was given one-year custodial sentence at the Correctional Centre on each of the three counts, which would run concurrently.

The judge also gave the convict option of fine of N100, 000 on each of the counts, which amounts to N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira Only.

In addition, the court ordered the forfeiture to the Federal Government, the convict’s iPhone 12, a draft of N200,000 and N231,000 found in his account domiciled in United Bank for Africa, UBA.