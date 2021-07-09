By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

COVID-19 has gutted boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury camp, with no fewer than 10 testing positive to the virus.

Fury himself tested positive. ESPN report.

The trilogy fight for both fighters was scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas.

ESPN reported that the fight would be delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Top Rank, Fury’s US-based promoter, said in a statement:

“We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date.”

Wilder’s team is yet to make any comment on the situation.

The delay to Fury vs Wilder means that Anthony Joshua is now expected to step back between the ropes before his two main divisional rivals.

Joshua is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 in London.

Although talks to stage Joshua vs Fury for the undisputed title fell apart, there was optimism the dream fight could be rectified this year if they each came through their next defences.

With Fury’s comeback possibly delayed until October, any hope of seeing him fight Joshua in 2021 may have been gone.