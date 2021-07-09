By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Movie star, Iyabo Ojo has replied one ‘herbalist’ who threatened she would suffer and die over her involvement in the case of Baba Ijesha.

Iyabo dared the juju man as she declared she is not afraid of death.

The herbalist in a trending video slammed the actress as he alleged she was fighting Baba Ijesha because he didn’t settle her well.

The herbalist also accused Iyabo Ojo of engaging in prostitution, especially during her trips to Abuja.

The actress said Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and others plotting evil against her over stance are wasting their time, adding that only God can take her life.

“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, I need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time,” she wrote.

“Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life at his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time…

“I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can I ever be silenced from speaking the truth. Only truth shall set you free.

“Also, never forget, one with God is a majority. My faith in God is solid and it can never be broken or shaken.

“Moreover, we all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death.”