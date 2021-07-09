By Abankula

The six students and two staffers of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria Kaduna State, who were kidnapped on 11 June have been released.

They were released on Thursday night, Channels TV reported.

The Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, said the kidnapped students and staff regained their freedom after their parents and relatives negotiated with the bandits.

He, however, did not say specifically if any ransom was paid or not.

Gun toting bandits on June 11 kidnapped the students from their hostels and the staff from their quarters.

They also killed one student during the operation.