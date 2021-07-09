By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Police Command has said it arrested four suspected cultists during the annual 7/7 celebration in the Ajah and Ogombo areas of the state.

The suspects were said to be members of the Aiye Confraternity.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, announced the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

He said the arrest was after the command warned against the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe 7/7 annual celebration, slated for July 7, 2021.

According to Muyiwa, operatives attached to Area “J”, Ajah and Ogombo Divisions in Lagos arrested the four suspected members of Aiye Confraternity.

“The operatives attached to Area J, Ajah, while on routine stop and search, arrested two suspected cultists, Michael Abejoye, 23, and Olalekan Quasim, 43, at Eleko Junction, Ajah Area around 1.30 pm, with the regalia of Aiye Confraternity.

“Similarly, the police operatives attached to Ogombo Division, arrested two suspected Aiye Confraternity members, one Andoh Kolawole, 25, and Oluwasegun Destiny, 28, on July 8, 2021, around 6.30 am, in the Ogombo area of Lagos State.

“Items recovered from them include one locally-made double barrel short gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge and some regalia of the Aiye Confraternity.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.