Geoff Makhubo, the Mayor of Johannesburg has died of complications after contracting COVID-19.

This was announced on Friday as South Africa’s economic hub is undergoing a severe third wave of the pandemic.

Makhubo had recently been transferred to hospital after falling ill.

South Africa, a country of almost 60 million, is increasingly in the grip of the highly contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

Pretoria and Johannesburg are particularly hard hit, with almost two thirds of the country’s new infections being registered there.

According to reports on Worldometer, South Africa is the continent’s worst-hit country in terms of absolute numbers, with 2.1 million Coronavirus cases documented there.

