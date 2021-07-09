By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Nigeria’s Rev. David Ugolor has been elected into the Board of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Coalition, to occupy the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional seat.

Ugolor is the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ).

His election was announced in a congratulatory message sent to him on Thursday, by the Managing Director of UNCAC Coalition in Vienna, Austria, Mr. Mathias Huter.

Huter said that the ANEEJ boss emerged the winner of the Sub-Saharan African Regional representative in the Board.

“The UNCAC Coalition’s board elections are over and I am happy to inform you that you have been elected by our members. Congratulations and warm welcome on the Coalition Coordination Committee,” Huter said.

Also elected were Andrii Borovyk of Transparency International Ukraine (to represent Europe Regional Seat 2); Pech Pisey of TI Cambodia, (To represent East Asia, Central Asia and Pacific Regional Seat); Mahdi Dahech of 1 Watch, won the Middle East and North African seat, while the International Member Organisation seat 2 went to Gillian Dell.

The election began at about 7 am on 28 June and ended at 12 pm on 6 July, 2021.

Huter in his message to Ugolor, said he will be reaching out to the newly-elected UNCAC Coalition board members in the coming days, about scheduling a first call to onboard new board members and help them to understand the roles of the board, UNCAC Coalition work, and what is coming up.

The UNCAC Coalition is an Association for the implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption.

Rev David Ugolor is a renowned anti-corruption fighter, who has been working on anti-corruption issues for over 30 years.

He holds a Master’s degree on Governance and Corruption from Sussex University, United Kingdom, amongst others.